Hello Steve,

Steve's Warehouse is now available! 🍉

It's finally time to dive in and discover all the surprises this game has in store for you. I absolutely cannot wait to see your most creative combos, your perfectly filled arenas and, of course, your very very very tidy Warehouse!

To celebrate the launch, Steve's Warehouse is available with a 15% discount for the first two weeks!

Full game content

+70 unique items , divided into item families

7 different arenas and bosses to overcome

7 challenges to play Steve's Warehouse in improbable ways

What's next?

It's time for Steve to take a little vacation, but patches will be deployed regularly to correct bugs. Feel free to report them directly to the Steve's Warehouse Discord server!

👽 THANK YOU 👽

Steve is eternally grateful to you for contributing to the development of the game by playing the demo and sharing your feedback. Thanks to you, many improvements in balancing have been made throughout development.

If you enjoyed playing the demo (and the full game), remember to leave a positive review on Steam! It will go a long way to helping Steve's Warehouse gain visibility.

Leave a review

See you soon,

Steve