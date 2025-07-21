 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19307422 Edited 22 July 2025 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, my brother and I have a few new things for ya!

I have the save system to a point where it is 99% stable. It still needs some polish but I figured y'all would rather have an unpolished save system than no save system at all. At the moment, there is a small chance for clients to spawn with the host's upgrades.

-How do I save my game? Your game will automatically save 10 seconds after each morning.
-How can I load my saved game? Simply click the "Continue Game" button after clicking the "Create Server" button.

-What is saved? The day count, gold count, player inventories, player upgrades, and location of all items on the map

  • After you load into a saved game, the save will apply after 7 seconds, so do not panic if all your stuff is gone once you first load in. I will be adding a ui widget letting the player know that the game is loading the save.

  • Why is my save game gone? You probably died, saves are deleted on game overs.

Bait critical chance has also been increased so you should catch larger fish more often.

Other various tweaks and bug fixes...


Thanks!

