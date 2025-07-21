Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here and welcome to another Droplet: States of Matter update! Early Access 1.53.1 is now available! This update includes various bug fixes, quality of life improvements and more.

As stated in the previous update, I do not have any more plans to create dedicated video logs until the release of the next trailer so for the time being, you can expect approximately weekly bug fixes like this for the imminent future.

That's all for now and with that, thank you for the following the development of Droplet: States of Matter!

Patch Notes

Gameplay

Adjusted where the player character shoots from in first person mode.

Collision adjustments for various enemies.

Minor terrain adjustments in Yokai Gardens.

Sprint status is now cleared every time you change levels.

Slightly moved one of the numbered platforms in Crystal Quarry.

Minor changes to toggling first person mode controls.

Disables collision on rubble produced by a breakable boulder.

Increased attack rate for Salty Peter fight.

Camera now resets itself when entering the Sobek fight.

Slightly moved the portal entrance to Brimstone Temple.

Option added to toggle the helper shadow on and off.

Adjusted some time trial times.

Some platforms in Neo Kryptopolis move slower.

Fixed an edge case of strange behavior if you died just as a cutscene began.

Graphics

Swimming particles now hidden in first person mode.

Added visual cue for holding sprint while in the spaceship.

Removed the blank checkpoint platform on the stage at the Galactic Science Festival.

Stray blade of grass removed from Galactic Science Festival.

Updated a few enemy animations.

Fixed some texture flickering on Avogadro enemies.

Changed a few textures in some locations.

Realigned the first person crosshair.

Graphical update to jumping fireballs.

Audio

Target shooting mini-game sounds now play from further away.

Updated various footstep sounds on a few surfaces.

Updated some audio logic for player animations.

Sound added for sprinting while in the spaceship.

Footstep sounds added to a few enemies.

Better looping with Science Museum exterior background music.

Several new sounds added to Salty Peter fight.

Music in the help menu now gets quieter while the voice is playing.

Menus

Fixed issue with start button not triggering title screen menu.

Adjusted default footsteps volume.

Combined X and Y camera sensitivity options into one.

Text