Hey folks! Tomorrow I plan to begin work on the bigger changes to Erenshor, meaning patches will be delayed for a while as I rewrite some game systems and begin implementing the new class and balance changes.

The past few months have been full of QOL and bug fixes, and while the game is not in a 'perfect' state, I believe it's solid enough to stand as it is for a while as I begin to make these bigger changes.

In today's update:

-Your last played Character will be pre-selected on startup (starting with your SECOND session after this patch, the data will not exist in your save until you play once)

-New music in the Blight

-New music on the Character Select screen

-The following quest items are now destroyable: Box of Supplies, Silkengrass Rune, Rune of the Sands

Enjoy and see you soon!

Brian