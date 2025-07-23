Restored speed of the train near the end of Highway 17 to better match the original shipped difficulty.



Fixed missing collision that was allowing NPCs to shoot through some walls in Entanglement.



Fixed issue where Alyx could obstruct the player's path when boarding the teleporter near the end of Entanglement.



NOTE: these map updates will not break existing saves but players may need to restart their current chapter if they saved after a progress blocking bug on a previous game version.