 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19307283 Edited 23 July 2025 – 17:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Restored speed of the train near the end of Highway 17 to better match the original shipped difficulty.
  • Fixed missing collision that was allowing NPCs to shoot through some walls in Entanglement.
  • Fixed issue where Alyx could obstruct the player's path when boarding the teleporter near the end of Entanglement.


NOTE: these map updates will not break existing saves but players may need to restart their current chapter if they saved after a progress blocking bug on a previous game version.

Changed files in this update

Half-Life 2 Base Depot 221
  • Loading history…
Windows Half-Life 2 Windows client Depot 222
  • Loading history…
macOS Half-Life 2 OSX client Depot 223
  • Loading history…
Linux Half-Life 2 Linux client Depot 224
  • Loading history…
Half-Life 2 Demo base Depot 233
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link