- Restored speed of the train near the end of Highway 17 to better match the original shipped difficulty.
- Fixed missing collision that was allowing NPCs to shoot through some walls in Entanglement.
- Fixed issue where Alyx could obstruct the player's path when boarding the teleporter near the end of Entanglement.
NOTE: these map updates will not break existing saves but players may need to restart their current chapter if they saved after a progress blocking bug on a previous game version.
Changed files in this update