- Fixed Copper Anvil - Copper Platelegs crafting recipe giving you 12 leggings instead of 1

- Move the camera a bit further back on the character creation screen so the character doesn't go out of frame on widescreen monitors

- Add a respawn (suicide) button to the game menu for when you are stuck

- The "save world" button now also saves your character profile (and was relabeled to "Save Game")

- Added some more player customization colors