 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19307224 Edited 21 July 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed Copper Anvil - Copper Platelegs crafting recipe giving you 12 leggings instead of 1
- Move the camera a bit further back on the character creation screen so the character doesn't go out of frame on widescreen monitors
- Add a respawn (suicide) button to the game menu for when you are stuck
- The "save world" button now also saves your character profile (and was relabeled to "Save Game")
- Added some more player customization colors

Changed files in this update

Depot 3841801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link