- Fixed Copper Anvil - Copper Platelegs crafting recipe giving you 12 leggings instead of 1
- Move the camera a bit further back on the character creation screen so the character doesn't go out of frame on widescreen monitors
- Add a respawn (suicide) button to the game menu for when you are stuck
- The "save world" button now also saves your character profile (and was relabeled to "Save Game")
- Added some more player customization colors
Hotfixes (July 21)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update