The first actually balance patch for the playtest! Wow!



There's a lot of new stuff added based on feedback from players, from the steam community hub, discord and other places as well. There's too much to write everything here without it getting boring, but I'll write all the major new features and changes in a list:



- Added input rebinding, allowing for most inputs to be changed to suit your preferences, including the ability to rebind the way mouse buttons work with items.



- Added actual settings to the gameplay settings! I would say the most notable feature included in this version is a setting that lets you speed up the game considerably (or even slow it down), so you can play at your prefered speed!



- Rebalanced the passive abilities of melee weapons. Sadly this means that axe's passive was nerfed (mostly), since it was just too much better than anything else for melee, though I increased its area to compensate a bit, and also added ACTUAL GRAPHICS to it! In return for this axe nerf other weapons like swords and maces were buffed, they now have their own passive abilities.



- Added a new ability to Scholar class that lets you summon a Grimoire that teaches you a magic ability. It has a long cooldown but it can be used multiple times, so you can get several spells from it over a game.



- Added quite a few new spell grimoires, so there's a much higher variety of spells for magic builds to use.



-Nerfed starting critical scaling and sneak attack values, they should still be very powerful but it takes more gear and stats to make them overpowered.



-You can now dual-wield shields :)



- Added a new skill to Rogue class allowing you to flee from combat, though you have to think carefully before using it since it lowers your damage a lot for some turns.



- Added a whole new class, 'Shadow'. It's an assassin class that focuses mostly on defensive stats and skills for dodge builds, though it does have some pretty strong attack-focused skills.



- Made it so Mahid, the first merchant, arrives on his own to the hub, so you don't have to unlock him.



- Rebalanced some passive skills that were too strong by giving them a short cooldown.



- Made it so by default you see all the damage you deal to enemies, even if it's more than the HP they have left.



- Made it so using the mouse to interact with certain game elements is more intuitive.



-Fixed a huge amount of small bugs thanks to the playtest feedback <3