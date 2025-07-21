 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19307209
Finally feel I have all the kinks out on the cinema scenes. Synch Monitor FPS option must be turned on in the options menu so the game is forced to run at 60fps or there will either be awkward after the scenes, or the background music will start in the middle of the scene.

