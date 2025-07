The Cycle 1 Gameplay is now available in Evolution Mode, as the cycle is about to close! This update also introduces Dark Mode, as well as some minor fixes and quality of life changes.



Dark Mode - Suggestion by Dyxa

Dark mode is now available through the options menu



Patch Notes

- Cycle 1 now available in Evolution Mode

- Added dark mode

- Added cursor upgrade hover tooltips in the cursor shop

- Added an indicator for the next decoy penalty to the UI

- Fixed background music playing twice