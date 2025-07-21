Ticket #2114 QOL- Info Screen ranking menu saves options
Ticket #2115 QOL- Fleet sidebar shows destination and ETA
Critical- Fix for UI and data refresh for single ship refits
Critical- Fix for rare case of autoexplore cancel ship duplication
Release 1.10 Hotfix #2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update