21 July 2025 Build 19307151 Edited 21 July 2025 – 22:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ticket #2114 QOL- Info Screen ranking menu saves options
Ticket #2115 QOL- Fleet sidebar shows destination and ETA
Critical- Fix for UI and data refresh for single ship refits
Critical- Fix for rare case of autoexplore cancel ship duplication

Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
