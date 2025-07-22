 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19307063 Edited 22 July 2025 – 14:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Reagents,

We just released a minor update to address a few in-game issues.

The issues our team has fixed in this patch:

  • Fix for the icon pointer arrows being offset on consoles.

  • Fix for "Destroy the Evidence" MK-Challenge end music.

  • Fix for a crash with CPUs that don't support SSE3 instructions.

  • Fix for an infinite loading screen for players in low-bandwidth conditions with large profiles.

We appreciate everyone who’s taken the time to report issues to us. If you run into any in-game problems, don’t hesitate to join our Official 18+ Outlast Discord Server and open a support ticket to get in touch with our team directly.

See you all in the Sleep Room soon...

- Team RB

