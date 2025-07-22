- Doubled standard guild chat history limit to 60 days.
- Fix adventure boards with lots of wizards to line-wrap faces.
- Fix rare problem with seasonal visitors without guest houses.
1.111 Release Notes - Minna Alley
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS 64-bit Depot 2344822
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 2344823
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2344824
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update