22 July 2025 Build 19307019 Edited 22 July 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Doubled standard guild chat history limit to 60 days.
- Fix adventure boards with lots of wizards to line-wrap faces.
- Fix rare problem with seasonal visitors without guest houses.

