25 July 2025 Build 19307014 Edited 25 July 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello all!


Thank you to everyone who wishlisted and supported the game during development.

You can now purchase and play it on Steam. I hope you enjoy the strategic battles and dice filled action!

Best regards,

Berkay

