22 July 2025 Build 19306990 Edited 22 July 2025 – 15:19:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all! Season 1 has ended! We are adding up all the points and making sure people aren't missing any due to bugs. We will have tallied up scores and post the leaderboard within a couple weeks!

With the end of the season there are a couple of changes we have implemented:

-Removed the Season Awards section and replaced it with Leaderboards.

-Updates to the tutorial.

-New visual when opening up faction decks.

-Removed opponent’s Banish and Discard piles. These can be turned back on in the setting in a match.

-Moved quest to the “Play” menu

-Fixed random to select 2 random faction decks and not a random fused deck.

-Fixed bug that would allow you to different nodes in the campaign.

-Fixed bug where players could not select decks in the invite screen.

