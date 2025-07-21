This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-568-3a935a8:

- Balance: Speed curves for plus-biomes (those that were visited more than once) adapted: Bosses appear now after 2+k stations when visiting the k-th plus-biome. A plus-biome resets its speed to -2 stations of the speed of the station where the boss started to appear. In simpler words: The more plus-biomes you play, the later the boss comes and the start speed in each plus-biome is increased.

- Change: Editor Camera Switch is now on \[E] (to not interfere with the “more info” button)

- Bug fix: Some wagons did not work anymore after ~7 speed extensions

- Bug fix: Miner wagon wasn’t mining its correct range when mining horizontally

- Balance: Miner wagon is a little bit slower on level 6

- Balance: Collector is a little bit faster on level 6

- Balance: Cannon wagon is a bit faster on all levels

- Balance: Turret wagon range beyond level 6 goes to 9 (instead of 14); it’s now a bit faster on level 6

- Balance: Speed extensions now consistently change the “speed/frequency” and not the “duration” directly. Practically this means that the speed effect is gets damped with many speed extensions

- Balance: Bucket cartridge capped at 4

- Balance: Slot wagon drop count goes to 9 (instead of 12) when going beyond level 6

- Bug fix: ESC->Feedback should be working again

See you on track!