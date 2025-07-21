I feel like I've been saying this a lot but, it's finally come down to this. The game has officially been released. After two years of working to get this game off the ground, I managed to finally get the base game ready. This doesn't mean the game is complete because the vision I have for the game is bigger than the time I had to reach this point. But if I didn't release the game now, the game would never be released due to the scope. That is why I wanted to offer a base game and build upon it over time, and that's what's happening right now.

What the base game has to offer is the campaign mode where you can play as any of the characters to get one of 7 endings. Each ending is based on the pairings on the character select screen vertically (i.e. Reimu and Marisa, Sakuya and Remilia, etc.) You can just play as one of these two characters to receive an ending. But aside from the story, there are some side attractions that will keep you busy for some time, such as weather events and challenges. The other addition to the base game is more options for the versus mode. You can now select how many match points to reach, wall health, even if you want power ups or not. So now you can play with your friends in custom matches.

But as I mentioned, this game is continuously being built. While we're still a bit away from version 2, there are some things that I want to add to version 1. But they are small things, mainly having to do with music. I left music as the last task as that is my weakest talent, but there wasn't much time in the end to add many new songs. But if gameplay is what really matters, then that aspect should do you well. There are a few things that need some fixing and adding, but pretty much the game should be solid, I just want to add some extra things to improve the game. And there are plans for more modes in the next update as well such as an arcade mode and the mini games and challenges available outside the story campaign.

And finally, I wanted to give thanks to the Touhou community for making this happen, and I wanted to have a bit of fun while I'm at it. This is an idea I got as I was brainstorming with my brother and that is Thank You Fairies. To show my appreciation to you guys who have helped me get this far, I'm going to offer you guys a personal fairy in the game. Where they will appear is not certain yet as I'm still planning this, but you can be sure that I will have a fairy with your name on it, or whatever message you want to send.

There will be more details about this later but for now, if you want a future update to contain a fairy with your name or some personal message, then the first 100 people who purchased the game and makes a request will get a custom fairy. There will be a thread on the Steam forums with more information about this.

Thank you so much guys. This has been quite an adventure, one that continues moving forward. Let's make this the best Touhou fangame ever.