Greetings fellow Nysians,

The latest patch for Thrive is now live. Its focus is on addressing a common desire of the community, which is ensuring that aqueducts work correctly and are easy to build. This fix specifically provides:

Improvements:

to the connection of Aqueducts to buildings.

to the placement system for Aqueducts.

The team greatly appreciates the support and the patience provided by the community. We are continuing to develop the game, focusing on aspects of the game that most affect players.



Long may you reign, and long may you Thrive!

- Zugalu team