Details Update 26 Changelog Balance Spectre Nerfs: Spectre now has only 6 action points per turn rather than 7, and now only has 1 weapon hardpoint and 1 augment slot rather than 2 of each.

Wraith Buffs: Wraith now has 2 augment slots rather than 1. Quality Of Life Improvements Radial Menu Mouse Hitboxes: Reworked the hitboxes on the lens buttons on the radial menu, so that you don't have to aim your mouse so precisely as you did in the prior update.

Localization Updates: A variety of text has been updated and improved for non-English languages. Armored Executives And PMC Impostors New "Armored Executive" Unit: As soon as you gain a shell company AND you are in chapter two, you now get an Armored Executive unit. The idea behind the Armored Executive is that they're an imitation unit like the PMC Impostor, but these are imitating a human executive from a small business rather than a random PMC soldier or officer.

Talking To Human Executives: There are three locations in chapter two where, when dealing with your shell company, an executive from some other company was demanding to meet with one of your PMC Impostors, which was really confusing. Because PMC Impostors are not shell company units, but the executives wanted to talk to a human, etc. This was confusing for a number of people for a variety of reasons.

PMC Impostor Restrictions Removed: There's no longer anything special about PMC Impostors when it comes to talking to people unrelated to your shell company. They're just like any of your other robots, in terms of being able to make those discussions. Targeting Improvements Feral Distraction: Feral dogs and cats are now super low priorities for enemies to shoot. So even for the jerks that will attack such a creature, they'll only do so if there's absolutely nothing else to shoot.

Remembered Purpose: If npc units are spawned in reaction to some building, then they will give a lot of extra prioritization to that specific building and buildings of that type. They were previously able to get rather too distracted by other targets of interest.

Focused Anger: If NPC units are spawned in relation to something scary you're doing, they now do a much better job of focusing on you and your stuff. In cases where there was a war on, sometimes they would ignore your acute threat and go off to engage their chronic enemies. Bugfixes Better Unit Cycling: When you are right-clicking to cycle through units via the "incoming attacks" notice, it now selects each unit you focus on, rather than just moving the camera to them. Previously if you already had a machine unit selected, it would not change the selection.

Destroyed Road Exception Fix: Fixed an exception that could happen in background vehicle pathfinding if you built over roads that were destroyed.

Destroyed Road Drivers Fix: Fixed an issue where background vehicles could still drive on roads that had been burned down but were not fully irradiated.

Giant Spiders Are Not Human: Giant spiders are no longer accidentally logged as humans when they are killed.

Fixes And Extensions To Feats For NPCs: Added a huge amount of new code for feats that allows for the part that is still relevant for NPCs to trigger when attacks are made, while not double-counting things like the changes to how much damage will be dealt. This makes bulks and other npcs finally able to have all of their feat logic trigger fully. Damage-based stuff like anti-aircraft was working fine, but now does stuff like the microbuilder cloud, suppression, etc.

Covert Inoculation Retries Now Available: If you successfully finish the investigation during the Covert Inoculation project, but you fail to make enough injections, then previously it was preventing you from trying again. It now resets things so that you can try it again.



