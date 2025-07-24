- Upgraded event check models for all AI Roguelite cloud service tiers (should result in less random damage across the board)
- Added player-confirmed item depletion, defaulting to false. To enable, go to Options, and under "Require player confirmation", select "Item removal".
- Added prompt suffix for successful crafting rolls to mitigate issue where the story turn would leave you hanging
- Implemented merchant detection for NPCs appearing in the story
- Fixed currency UI in new game view
- Added inclusion of static object description when interacting with it
- Fixed visual bug with map colors
