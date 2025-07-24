 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19306719
  • Upgraded event check models for all AI Roguelite cloud service tiers (should result in less random damage across the board)
  • Added player-confirmed item depletion, defaulting to false. To enable, go to Options, and under "Require player confirmation", select "Item removal".
  • Added prompt suffix for successful crafting rolls to mitigate issue where the story turn would leave you hanging
  • Implemented merchant detection for NPCs appearing in the story
  • Fixed currency UI in new game view
  • Added inclusion of static object description when interacting with it
  • Fixed visual bug with map colors

