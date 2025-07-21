- performance optimization
- fixed: neutral state of some switches of a puzzle counted as "turned off"
- fixed: several colliders
- fixed: last scene is a bit easier and not only depends on time as before
- added: some new texts, music and sounds
- added: warning for players that there is no saving system
Chalet_Version_1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update