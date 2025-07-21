 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19305698 Edited 21 July 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- performance optimization
- fixed: neutral state of some switches of a puzzle counted as "turned off"
- fixed: several colliders
- fixed: last scene is a bit easier and not only depends on time as before
- added: some new texts, music and sounds
- added: warning for players that there is no saving system

