Patch v1.8

Hey scouts! We got another update for ya. This one is mostly targeted at stability and quality of life, but we did throw in a little morsel of content with the "Flying Disc" and Binoculars you can find at the crash site. Thank you to the beta testers for helping us get this patch out quickly!



What about larger content updates?

As for larger content updates...we're still working on it! Stay tuned because we've got some REALLY cool stuff on the way. Some of you meddling dataminers already have a clue of what it is ;)



If you've still got other burning PEAK questions, we did an AMA on the subreddit this morning you can check out!



Patch Notes

FEATURES:

REDUCE CAMERA BOBBING OPTION - You can now go into the settings (ON THE MAIN MENU) to enable this option to reduce camera bobbing... Please note that since this game is entirely physics-based, we had to do a workaround solution that’s not entirely perfect. Hopefully this is enough to make the game more playable for those with motion sickness, so please try it out and give us your feedback!



\[!!] NOTE: This had bugs when toggled during gameplay in beta, so for now it is only accessible via the main menu.

OFFLINE PLAY PAUSE - The game now pauses in Offline Play!



New biome-specific sunset/sunrise music!



Added two new items to the crash site: the "Flying Disc" and Binoculars. The Flying Disc can bonk like the coconut if you throw it hard enough. The binoculars are binoculars.



BALANCE CHANGES:

Blowgun no longer spawns in Solo Play.



Anti-Rope Cannon now has a weight of 0, has no gravity at all, and the art/icon is updated. We just felt like it.

Guidebook Scrolls now spawn in chronological order, no matter where you are on the mountain. This should make the Bookworm Badge significantly less exhausting to get. Also, they now have a chance to spawn every time you play, instead of being determined by the daily seed. Sorry to everyone who did it the hard way...



MAJOR FIXES:

YOU NO LONGER WIN IF YOU DIE. So, literally the code that checked if players PEAKED just checked for whether or not you were past the PEAK on the forward axis. It did not check for whether you were alive. This will now prevent players from doing the thing where, by throwing themselves off the cliff or glitching into the void, they would mysteriously win the game.

We've improved performance in the Caldera and Kiln. To folks noting the abnormally low framerate in these areas, please let us know if it's still happening. (We don't have access to a big variety of computer specs!)

Total run time is now synced to the host’s time, making sure everyone either does or does not get the Speedrun achievement together. I saw a reddit post where one player got 1;00;00 and another got 1;00;01 and it made me sad.



Fixed an issue where you could not reconnect properly from the top of the Alpine onwards.

You can no longer get multiple ticks on you at once. See we're not that evil.



The Napberry Plant should function properly again.

Yet another potential fix for rare cases where the campfire was unable to be lit. Hopefully it really works this time.

Further reduced the intensity of the explosive spore visual effect to hopefully fix crashes related to explosions. Please tell us if this still happens.

Fixed an issue where the screen could turn black permanently if revived while swapping spectate targets.

Fixed an issue where the chain launcher would sometimes spawn as a broken version that didn't launch a chain when used.

Fixed an issue where being fed an item by a friend would instead count as them eating it for achievement purposes. (Affected Mycology, Forager, and Gourmand badges)



Fixed an issue where, rarely, achievements might fail to trigger for no apparent reason.



The Gourmand badge now properly requires the items to be cooked first before eating. Be careful!



MINOR FIXES: