Today's update adds our first weekly bonus puzzle, SUPER DEFENDER BOT!
"Taking note of Defender Bot's popularity, Matsuzawa released the Super Defender Bot in 1987. It added shoulder-mounted cannons and button-activated sound effects, testing the patience of parents across the world!"
Also included in this update:
- Added a hotkey for selecting all the instructions in a solution (Ctrl+Shift+A).
- Added a new tutorial to the "camcorder" puzzle that teaches about remnants.
- Added a hidden config file setting for overriding the GIF output directory.
- Removed a joke from the end of the credits that was evidently too confusing.
Changed files in this update