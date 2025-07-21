 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19305654 Edited 22 July 2025 – 01:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Today's update adds our first weekly bonus puzzle, SUPER DEFENDER BOT!

"Taking note of Defender Bot's popularity, Matsuzawa released the Super Defender Bot in 1987. It added shoulder-mounted cannons and button-activated sound effects, testing the patience of parents across the world!"

Also included in this update:
  • Added a hotkey for selecting all the instructions in a solution (Ctrl+Shift+A).
  • Added a new tutorial to the "camcorder" puzzle that teaches about remnants.
  • Added a hidden config file setting for overriding the GIF output directory.
  • Removed a joke from the end of the credits that was evidently too confusing.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2275491
macOS Depot 2275492
Linux Depot 2275493
