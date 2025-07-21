Update 1.0.1.0 is progressing quite well and we decided to open up the public beta branch on steam so that you can help us battle test and enjoy the new features already ahead of time.
We have heard your feedback, so we are happy to announce performance improvements, also lootdrops will not fall onto traps anymore, less traps, and some balancing changes to very broken builds and much more!
To select the public beta go to steam library -> Striving for Light -> Properties -> Betas -> public-beta
Make sure to backup your saves, just in case: %appdata%/Godot/app_userdata/StrivingForLight
We want to give you the possibility to try out the changes and give us your valuable feedback to further shape 1.0.1.0.
New Features:
- Loot and Trap collisions: Loot will not be able to drop onto traps anymore and moves away from the traps to allow hassle free pickups.
Performance Improvements
- Performance Improvements for Tooltips: The entire tooltip system was rewritten to support lazy tooltip loading. Tooltips will now only be loaded when hovering reducing skilltree/pathfinder and all other UI loading times.
- Performance Improvements for Translations: All translations are now cached to further reduce loading times on skilltree/ pathfinder and UI elements.
- Performance Improvements for all AoE Effects: The effect system got upgraded for improved performance spawning dozens of effects at once.
- Engine Upgrade: Engine was upgraded for improved performance on instantiating/ removing objects during gameplay
Major Changes and Improvements
- Softcore Mode Rename: Softcore Mode was renamed to Normal Mode to not trigger false expectations.
- Glaring Light is now displayed with proper perspective
- Decreased map loot chest item drop force to make items slide less
- Projectile Range stat has been added to the stats window.
Balancing
- Less Traps: Overall less traps are spawned. The amount of maximum traps that can spawn per map has also been reduced. The trap scaling is now as well much flatter.
- Heleja Specialisation - Blink: now grants +2 additional dodge (was 1), decreases your dodge regeneration by -25%
- Range Attack Replacers: Swirl and Revert shot now have a capped distance increase
- Increased Projectile Range: Increased Projectile range is now capped at the double initial projectile range
- Dodge Regeneration: Increases Dodge Regeneration +7 % (was +10%)
- Dodge Regeneration Legacy Nodes: Increases Dodge Regeneration +5% (was 15%)
- Slightly higher enemy HP scaling during very late endgame
- Slightly more map mods spawn on high tier maps
You are invited to join our official discord. Chat with fellow SfL Players, discuss builds, the new content update or just hang out with us.
Changed depots in public-test branch