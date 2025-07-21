Today we have released Enzio-Ware v2.2.-1.0-EA:01RE. That is "version two point two point negative one point zero dash early access colon zero one RE". Version 2.2.0-EA will release in full at a later date.

Cloud Save Changes

This is in regards to Unity Cloud Save NOT Steam Cloud Save.

The game now prioritizes your local save over your cloud save, but does still back it up. Eventually we will add in a button to let you manually download the backup.

As for why it was removed, it risked major progress loss if you were playing offline, and there wasn’t much of a reason for it to exist once we added in Steam Cloud Saves. We also discovered that it just wasn’t uploading the cloud save sometimes.

If this breaks anything please email support@teamplcgames.com and I can manually try and restore your save to the way it was before.

PLC-Dia Revamp!





The PLC-Dia has been re-designed from the ground up to look more visually appealing, and be easier to use!

New Design

Icons are now shown in a grid layout, and only include the treasures you have unlocked. This should be easier to scroll through compared to the single column of treasures we had prior. The old layout was carried over from Onwards! To The Furthest End!! Go Forth Supreme PLC!!!, where treasures had set spawns you had to go out and find, but with Enzio-Ware’s treasure system that no longer makes sense.

“Stats” “Entries” and “HD View” are now separate pages instead of being displayed all at once!

The entries page now lets you easily select a specific entry number instead of needing to cycle through them all. If you want to cycle through them, in addition to moving to the next entry, you can also now move to the prior entry.

The textbox has been changed to now show the silhouette of the speaker in the background. Additionally, it has been expanded to fit far more text. For entries that still cannot fit within the textbox, a slider has been added! This should make those longer entries way more readable than with the page system we had before.

The stats and HD view screens have taken a bit of a backseat, they still exist, but are no longer front and center. Over the past year, PLC-Dia entries have become more short stories based around the treasures than actual logs on said treasures. Additionally, the switch to using a python application to write treasures over an excel sheet meant that there’s no longer a difference between name/price/location/etc. in the entries for a given treasure.

For treasures that do have differences they ARE still viewable in game for now. The stats screen will show the stats correlating to the entry number you currently have open. If we ever overhaul the backend for treasures though, these differences will likely end up removed due to it requiring most treasures to have redundant data.

PLC-Dia Balance Changes

The requirement count for each entry has been decimated! To unlock all 8 entries, you now only need to obtain 20 of a given treasure as opposed to the prior requirement of… 140!?? Why the hell did we think that was a good idea…

We originally set the value that high as we have plans for other ways to get treasures in the future, however many of those plans were moved to post-full release to try and trim down on bloat. We hope the new change will make completing the PLC-Dia more approachable, and less time-intensive.

New Treasures

The following new treasures were added Litter, Tom, Enzio-D, Fraddy’s De Minimis Delivery, Fraddy’s 2: IVDelizioso, Fraddy’s 3.99: Sin Tax, Enzio Planetoids!!Music, Amnesiac Love Bloom 2: Love Is Booming, Powerwave Army Fictional-Crux, Nihil: The Visual Novel, Kayak;Cross Infinite Memories, and Kayak;Cross Additional Memories.

Some of these treasures feature entries from Guy Bushell!

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Hecate and Jud’s “HD Views” in the PLC-Dia were swapped.

Fixed a potential issue with obtaining new treasures, unsure if it ever actually triggered for anyone.

Fixed some PLC-Dia typos

What’s Next?

Same deal as last post, Kendra and Carmy SHOULD be on the new cutscene system by the end of this month. Soundtrack still releasing soonish.



