Fix IVRIPCResourceManagerClient_002 not working on Linux.



Fix SteamVR not returning XR_ERROR_EXTENSION_NOT_PRESENT when an OpenXR layer requests an unavailable extension.



If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum.