Hey everyone!
Besides the addition of PS5 controller support, this update mainly focuses on the endgame — specifically Scene 18.
Scene 18 is pretty close to the end, and honestly, it doesn’t need to be that hard. The difficulty was messing a bit with the pacing, so we’ve made a few tweaks to smooth things out. That said, if you still find Scene 18 too tough after the update, feel free to switch the difficulty to "Backpacking with Luxury" — we won’t judge 😄
If you run into any other issues or need anything from us, just reach out!
🛠️ Patch Notes
PS5 controller now supported on Steam
Scene 16: Improved star-following mechanic and visuals
Scene 16 (Chenen Tower):
Optimized VRAM usage
Added more lore about Chenen
Performance: Minor optimizations in Scenes 10, 11 (mountains), 12 (salt desert), and Scenes 16, 17, and 18
Scene 18 (Endgame Tweaks):
Reduced the size and force of falling rocks
Adjusted car damage balance
Tweaked gasoline consumption
Improved the “Unstuck” system with safer spawn locations
Replaced problematic ground collisions to prevent wild physics (no more surprise car launches 😅)
Increased surface friction to reduce sliding
Weather is now more open and navigable
Added new “Unstuck” spawn points
General:
Minor UI updates
Minor bug fixes
Minor performance improvements
As always, if you run into anything weird or need help, just give us a shout. Happy travels!
Changed files in this update