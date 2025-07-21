Hey everyone!

Besides the addition of PS5 controller support, this update mainly focuses on the endgame — specifically Scene 18.

Scene 18 is pretty close to the end, and honestly, it doesn’t need to be that hard. The difficulty was messing a bit with the pacing, so we’ve made a few tweaks to smooth things out. That said, if you still find Scene 18 too tough after the update, feel free to switch the difficulty to "Backpacking with Luxury" — we won’t judge 😄

If you run into any other issues or need anything from us, just reach out!

🛠️ Patch Notes

PS5 controller now supported on Steam

Scene 16: Improved star-following mechanic and visuals

Scene 16 (Chenen Tower): Optimized VRAM usage Added more lore about Chenen

Performance: Minor optimizations in Scenes 10, 11 (mountains), 12 (salt desert), and Scenes 16, 17, and 18

Scene 18 (Endgame Tweaks): Reduced the size and force of falling rocks Adjusted car damage balance Tweaked gasoline consumption Improved the “Unstuck” system with safer spawn locations Replaced problematic ground collisions to prevent wild physics (no more surprise car launches 😅) Increased surface friction to reduce sliding Weather is now more open and navigable Added new “Unstuck” spawn points

General: Minor UI updates Minor bug fixes Minor performance improvements



As always, if you run into anything weird or need help, just give us a shout. Happy travels!