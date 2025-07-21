 Skip to content
Major 21 July 2025 Build 19305312
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
Besides the addition of PS5 controller support, this update mainly focuses on the endgame — specifically Scene 18.

Scene 18 is pretty close to the end, and honestly, it doesn’t need to be that hard. The difficulty was messing a bit with the pacing, so we’ve made a few tweaks to smooth things out. That said, if you still find Scene 18 too tough after the update, feel free to switch the difficulty to "Backpacking with Luxury" — we won’t judge 😄

If you run into any other issues or need anything from us, just reach out!

🛠️ Patch Notes

  • PS5 controller now supported on Steam

  • Scene 16: Improved star-following mechanic and visuals

  • Scene 16 (Chenen Tower):

    • Optimized VRAM usage

    • Added more lore about Chenen

  • Performance: Minor optimizations in Scenes 10, 11 (mountains), 12 (salt desert), and Scenes 16, 17, and 18

  • Scene 18 (Endgame Tweaks):

    • Reduced the size and force of falling rocks

    • Adjusted car damage balance

    • Tweaked gasoline consumption

    • Improved the “Unstuck” system with safer spawn locations

    • Replaced problematic ground collisions to prevent wild physics (no more surprise car launches 😅)

    • Increased surface friction to reduce sliding

    • Weather is now more open and navigable

    • Added new “Unstuck” spawn points

  • General:

    • Minor UI updates

    • Minor bug fixes

    • Minor performance improvements

As always, if you run into anything weird or need help, just give us a shout. Happy travels!

