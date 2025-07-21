This update:
Updated some UI
Adjusted sound effects
Adjusted some animations
Adjusted some values
Next update:
1. Event system - players need to choose events for each level
2. Special level BOSS, unique, super powerful enemy that will not appear in other levels
3. Stylized enemies
4. Special effects of props
5. Character equipment system
Small update, a big update will be coming tomorrow
