21 July 2025 Build 19305274 Edited 21 July 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update:
Updated some UI
Adjusted sound effects
Adjusted some animations
Adjusted some values

Next update:
1. Event system - players need to choose events for each level
2. Special level BOSS, unique, super powerful enemy that will not appear in other levels
3. Stylized enemies
4. Special effects of props
5. Character equipment system

