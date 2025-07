We're incredibly happy to finally share the game with you:

✨Find My Frogs in now avaliable!✨

We can’t wait to hear your thoughts and see how you enjoy your time in Moss Glade.🐸

To celebrate the launch, we've added a little gift: a free DLC with coloring pages featuring characters and scenes from the game:





A cozy way to relax even away from the screen 💚

Thank you so much for being here with us,

Dorota & Aleksander

₍𝄐⩌𝄐₎