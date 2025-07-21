 Skip to content
21 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, again thanks to your feedback I was able to fix some major and minor bugs. And here are some of them. Also the voice chat works properly now.

Newly Features

  • Increased pistol range

  • Increased fire rest duration on flame traps

  • Added microphone threshold

Bug Fixes

  • Symbol rocks used to collide with player and disappear now they don't (thanks to rhavegn and 龍龍uwu in discord)

  • Fixed spikes on the walls going through each other

  • Fixed input devices duplication

  • Fixed input device changing every time opening the options screen

  • Fixed pressure pads inside the spike ceiling room, causing players to be stuck out

  • Inspectable papers used to push pickup items and pickups would disappear, now they don't

  • Added a collision at the back of the pickup

  • Fixed, moving stone disappears which is going up in a coop light puzzle room

  • Fixed dungeon generator removes the last room at the beginning

Thank you so much for helping me improving the game, you can DM whenever you want on discord in case you encounter a bug.

Also please remember to wishlist the full game

Changed files in this update

