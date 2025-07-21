Hi everyone, again thanks to your feedback I was able to fix some major and minor bugs. And here are some of them. Also the voice chat works properly now.
Newly Features
Increased pistol range
Increased fire rest duration on flame traps
Added microphone threshold
Bug Fixes
Symbol rocks used to collide with player and disappear now they don't (thanks to rhavegn and 龍龍uwu in discord)
Fixed spikes on the walls going through each other
Fixed input devices duplication
Fixed input device changing every time opening the options screen
Fixed pressure pads inside the spike ceiling room, causing players to be stuck out
Inspectable papers used to push pickup items and pickups would disappear, now they don't
Added a collision at the back of the pickup
Fixed, moving stone disappears which is going up in a coop light puzzle room
Fixed dungeon generator removes the last room at the beginning
Thank you so much for helping me improving the game, you can DM whenever you want on discord in case you encounter a bug.
