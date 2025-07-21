- Astaroth Seal now appears in blue.
- Fixed a bug where cameras in night vision mode could see light sources from other cameras also using night vision.
- Fixed a bug where Level 1 Mara attempted to throw spotlights even when none were present.
- Voice chat issues have been fixed.
- Fixed a bug where the text chat was not functioning.
- Fixed a bug where the Ouija board did not respond to text-based voice commands (which are activated by default with the Q key).
