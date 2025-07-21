 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19305030 Edited 21 July 2025 – 21:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Astaroth Seal now appears in blue.
  • Fixed a bug where cameras in night vision mode could see light sources from other cameras also using night vision.
  • Fixed a bug where Level 1 Mara attempted to throw spotlights even when none were present.
  • Voice chat issues have been fixed.
  • Fixed a bug where the text chat was not functioning.
  • Fixed a bug where the Ouija board did not respond to text-based voice commands (which are activated by default with the Q key).

