NEW
+ Lightning Zone;
+ Lightning Boss.
FIXES
+ (Fixed) Anger Fairy shoot not dealing dmg to targets sometimes;
+ (Fixed) Wind Intrisic and Aries Ability making bosses come with extremely high HP;
+ (Fixed) Boss skill still deal dmg even when the effect desapears;
+ (Fixed) Cards bug when getting all spells at max level.
CHANGES
+ Walking move speed increased;
+ Lightning intrinsic: now needs 10 stacks to stun, but deals more dmg;
+ Intrisic skills now have a different icon color and shape;
+ Passive spells now have a limit of 3.
Changed files in this update