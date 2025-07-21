 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19305007
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW

+ Lightning Zone;

+ Lightning Boss.

FIXES

+ (Fixed) Anger Fairy shoot not dealing dmg to targets sometimes;

+ (Fixed) Wind Intrisic and Aries Ability making bosses come with extremely high HP;

+ (Fixed) Boss skill still deal dmg even when the effect desapears;

+ (Fixed) Cards bug when getting all spells at max level.

CHANGES

+ Walking move speed increased;

+ Lightning intrinsic: now needs 10 stacks to stun, but deals more dmg;

+ Intrisic skills now have a different icon color and shape;

+ Passive spells now have a limit of 3.

