21 July 2025 Build 19304956 Edited 21 July 2025 – 20:46:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added new paddleball game mode with an additional 25 levels, new power ups and power downs. Also minor adjustments to world 2 levels and world 4 levels in pin ball. Additionally a how to section has been added to the menu for each game mode.

Changed files in this update

