You can now skip through all profile level progression by clicking 'Unlock Max Level' from the profile level tab in the Collection screen. This includes unlocking all added DLC content.
Micro charge cost for new micros is now visible in the Planet Shop and the Collection screen (suggested by Gammalyse)
CHANGED
All unavailable Eras are now visible when selecting a new one.
BALANCE
Alligator counts unique reptiles, and is slightly stronger (suggested by Ares)
Micros gained from Biotica now respond to Sanctuary (suggested by Nighed)
FIXED
Entomologist can't be drawn without the Micros unlocked. (Thanks, Cra3y!)
Cinnamon no longer costs Biodiversity to place. (Thanks, NoBanana)
The Romantic can no longer randomly grow a beard.
Added visuals for the Zoo project.
Straightened out achievement ordering in the Miletone screen.
