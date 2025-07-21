 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19304763
Update notes via Steam Community

ADDED

  • You can now skip through all profile level progression by clicking 'Unlock Max Level' from the profile level tab in the Collection screen. This includes unlocking all added DLC content.

  • Micro charge cost for new micros is now visible in the Planet Shop and the Collection screen (suggested by Gammalyse)

CHANGED

  • All unavailable Eras are now visible when selecting a new one.

BALANCE

  • Alligator counts unique reptiles, and is slightly stronger (suggested by Ares)

  • Micros gained from Biotica now respond to Sanctuary (suggested by Nighed)

FIXED

  • Entomologist can't be drawn without the Micros unlocked. (Thanks, Cra3y!)

  • Cinnamon no longer costs Biodiversity to place. (Thanks, NoBanana)

  • The Romantic can no longer randomly grow a beard.

  • Added visuals for the Zoo project.

  • Straightened out achievement ordering in the Miletone screen.

