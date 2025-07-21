Hey commando heads! Here's the very first update to the hit 2025 video game Clippy Commando.

Patch notes may contain spoilers for Story Mode, be warned.

This is just a minor update to address some bugs and unpolished issues. This update, and probably all of the updates before 0.2.000 are just going to be fixing, polishing, and re-balancing anything that didn't get enough attention during development. So let's get into what's changed since release!

General

Additions

Updated music credits to include all songs.

Added "enemies digitized" stat.

Slimers now have an audio cue when they reform.

Updated crate sprites, added unique hit particles and bit sprites.

Updated poop sprites.

Bug Fixes

I forgot to update some cursor logic after I finished recording footage for the trailer (oops). That's fixed now.

Gluer sticks no longer freeze up if unable to charge at the player (I used an underscore instead of a dash, sad).

Bytebourger kills are now properly tracked. Zip Bombers, Patchers, The Board Mother, CPU, and Overclocked CPU are no longer considered Rulerian enemies.

All versions of Terry now have the proper palette sprite.

Player bullets now take into account the pierce of enemy bullets rather than instantly killing them.

Crates no longer have darkness hit particles.

The player's invincibility frames no longer deplete when the game is paused (hit pause, in the level up menu, in the pause menu, etc).

Fixed various bugs regarding small and medium slimers reforming.

Fixed a ton of bugs with digitizing enemies: Digitized reanimators no longer do... that. Digitized enemies no longer generate on hit objects. Digitized enemies are now digitized before applying any other damage effects. Reanimators no longer randomly crash the game after reanimating something. Digitized enemies no longer check for wall collisions. Digitizing a corrector fluid bottle no longer spawns a floating bottle and now kills the brush piloting the bottle. Digitized slimers now do the proper death things.

Polished the following enemy sprites: Staple Remover. Ruler. Gluer. Stapler. Corrector Fluid. Penciler. Gluer Stick. Taper. Slimer (all sizes).



Story Mode

Bug Fixes

In cutscenes, if the current speaker isn't present in the game scene, the camera will now focus on the player rather than stop moving wherever it was.

Defeating Terry early in Chapter 61 now causes the Clipenberg Elite Squad to spawn after 1 second.

"Clipenberg's Finest" achievement should now triggers properly.

Triggers for beating the game and unlocking floors 2 and 3 are now properly triggered.

Infinite Mode

Improvements

Infinite Mode enemy spawners now have a short grace period at the beginning of the wave before spawning enemies.

Some walls in Western Ruleria now have the appropriate hit particles.

Some bushes in Western Ruleria no longer draw above the fence.

Some walls in Quillshire Prison now have the appropriate hit particles.

Some walls in The Secluded Cabin now have the appropriate hit particles.

Some walls in Inkwell Bridge now have the appropriate hit particles.

Some walls in Papyrus Prairie now have the appropriate hit particles.

Some walls in Measureton now have the appropriate hit particles.

Some walls in Measureton Sewers now have the appropriate hit particles.

Some walls in Stationary Station Delta now have the appropriate hit particles.

Bug Fixes