21 July 2025 Build 19304694 Edited 21 July 2025 – 20:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Made stars on 2-9 and 2-13 reachable
  • The Stats screen now properly shows the number of stars collected
  • Fixed skins that were unlocked but not showing up in the skin select menu
  • Fixed 500/1000 Pin Achievements not triggering

