THE MEGA UPDATE IS HERE! WELCOME TO SYNTHROME 1.5!!!

We’ve been hard at work reimagining and rebuilding major parts of the game to deliver a smoother, faster, and more polished experience. Changelog below:



Redesigned Levels

Multiple stages have been redesigned from the ground up, while others received a major tune-up. Expect tighter layouts, better pacing, and more exciting environments to blast through.

Gameplay Polished Top to Bottom

From movement mechanics to physics tweaks, we've overhauled core systems for better responsiveness, smoother momentum, and a more satisfying gameplay loop.

Tutorial Rebuilt

We heard you loud and clear, the tutorial now actually teaches the flying mechanic, your main tool of exploration and speed. It's fun, intuitive, and gets you soaring in no time.

AI Removal!

All placeholder AI models have been removed and replaced with proper in-universe designs, creating a more cohesive, original world.

Lore Logs, Collect & Discover

Uncover the hidden history and story of SYNTHROME through collectible lore logs scattered across the world. Track your findings and dig deeper into the game's universe via the main menu.

SynthFlyer Rebooted

Action Mode: Completely reprogrammed and rebuilt from the ground up.

Exploration Mode: Tweaked and refined for smoother flow and better exploration.



New Animations & Character Models

Challenge Mode Added

Speedrunning Focus

New Boss Battles

Improved Save System



Go ahead. Break the game. That’s the point.

This is the definitive version of SYNTHROME.

More polished. More stylish. More playable.

Welcome to SYNTHROME 1.5, The MEGA UPDATE.

Enjoy,

SFS Team