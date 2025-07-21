 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19304542 Edited 21 July 2025 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



Greetings dinosaur hunters!

We've just rolled out a new hotfix with several adjustments and improvements. Thanks as always for your valuable feedback and ongoing support!

Dinosaur ragdolls

  • Fixed Gallimimus ragdoll
  • Fixed Quetzalcoatlus ragdoll eyes

Other dinosaur improvements

  • Added water movement points for Sarcosuchus
  • Improved Tenebris island dino spawn areas

Other improvements

  • Fixes for disappearing trees
  • Added notification if game is unable to write to disk
  • Fix for rounding issue causing trophy claims to fail rarely


Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing you thoughts.

Changed files in this update

Primal Escape Content Depot 752901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link