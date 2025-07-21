Greetings dinosaur hunters!
We've just rolled out a new hotfix with several adjustments and improvements. Thanks as always for your valuable feedback and ongoing support!
Dinosaur ragdolls
- Fixed Gallimimus ragdoll
- Fixed Quetzalcoatlus ragdoll eyes
Other dinosaur improvements
- Added water movement points for Sarcosuchus
- Improved Tenebris island dino spawn areas
Other improvements
- Fixes for disappearing trees
- Added notification if game is unable to write to disk
- Fix for rounding issue causing trophy claims to fail rarely

