Dinosaur ragdolls

Fixed Gallimimus ragdoll



Fixed Quetzalcoatlus ragdoll eyes



Other dinosaur improvements

Added water movement points for Sarcosuchus



Improved Tenebris island dino spawn areas



Other improvements

Fixes for disappearing trees



Added notification if game is unable to write to disk



Fix for rounding issue causing trophy claims to fail rarely



Greetings dinosaur hunters!We've just rolled out a new hotfix with several adjustments and improvements. Thanks as always for your valuable feedback and ongoing support!Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing you thoughts.