Fixed: Audio settings reverting after loading ✔
Added: Field of View (FOV) setting ✔
Fixed: Jumping on client restores stamina ✔
Fixed: Unable to sleep between 0:00–1:00 AM ✔
Multiple critical bug fixes & added FOV setting! (1.1.4.1)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2812671
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update