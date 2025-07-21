 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19304510 Edited 21 July 2025 – 19:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed: Audio settings reverting after loading ✔

Added: Field of View (FOV) setting ✔

Fixed: Jumping on client restores stamina ✔

Fixed: Unable to sleep between 0:00–1:00 AM ✔

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2812671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link