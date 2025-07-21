Convenience optimization:

1. Added automatic attack steering function (Settings-Game-Automatic attack steering)

2. Added screen vibration switch

3. Added handle vibration switch



Gameplay adjustment:

1. Increase the bonus of endurance to life limit and physical defense

2. Increase the bonus of spirit to magic limit and magic defense

3. Adjust the knight's "heavy warrior" talent, the new effect is: "Get melee attacks based on physical defense, skill strength based on magic defense"

4. Adjust spirit attributes: Now spirit attributes will increase a small amount of magic recovery



Problem repair:

1. Fix map collision problem

2. Fix the abnormal attack speed of ranger

3. Fix the abnormal animation of "Knight"

4. Fix the problem that items cannot be taken out of the account storage