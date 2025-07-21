Convenience optimization:
1. Added automatic attack steering function (Settings-Game-Automatic attack steering)
2. Added screen vibration switch
3. Added handle vibration switch
Gameplay adjustment:
1. Increase the bonus of endurance to life limit and physical defense
2. Increase the bonus of spirit to magic limit and magic defense
3. Adjust the knight's "heavy warrior" talent, the new effect is: "Get melee attacks based on physical defense, skill strength based on magic defense"
4. Adjust spirit attributes: Now spirit attributes will increase a small amount of magic recovery
Problem repair:
1. Fix map collision problem
2. Fix the abnormal attack speed of ranger
3. Fix the abnormal animation of "Knight"
4. Fix the problem that items cannot be taken out of the account storage
July 22, 2025 patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update