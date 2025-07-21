 Skip to content
21 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Players,

It's been quite a while since our last update.
We've been working on something big, which isn't quite ready yet but it's just around the corner.

With this update, however, we've focused a lot of our energy on performance and visual quality.

First and foremost, this update introduces Level of Detail (LOD). This means that models are rendered with less detail when further away, so that details which are indistinguishable from a distance don't negatively affect performance with no visual benefit.

Furthermore, we have revisited almost all particle effects and changed them so that they're better on performance while losing barely, if any, visual quality. In fact, some effects look even better than before.

We're also happy to introduce our new, high-quality model of the Stomper:



Of course, we also fixed multiple bugs.

Find the full list of patch notes below.

Full Patch Notes:


New high-quality models

- Villagers and village protectors
- Stomper

Visual:

- Added levels of detail to all static and skeletal meshes for Army and Tribe
- Improved particle performance of combat visual effects
- Adjusted portal color

Bugfixes:

- Tribe construction sites now correctly refund supplies when cancelled
- The effect of damaging structures is no longer visible through fog of war
- Village healthbars no longer flicker in fog of war
- Structures' healthbars no longer turn gray when they enter fog of war
- Fixed a bug which caused harbors facing inland in rare occasions

Thank you for playing and helping improve the game. Let us know if you encounter any issues.

