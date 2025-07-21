 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19304435
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 1.3.1


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that cause Wand Caps to disappear when switching between Enchantress menus while player inventory was full.

  • Fixed an exploit that allowed chest quests to be completed by opening and closing the same chest repeatedly.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to clip through walls in the nature biome after miniboss fights.

  • Fixed a rare bug that prevented the slime boss from entering it's death state when defeated.

  • Fixed a recurring bug that would prevent Lady Tangle from entering her death state on some occasions.

Developer Note: I appreciate everyone's continued support of the game. Updates will be slowing down for now, but critical bugs will continue to be addressed as they arise!

