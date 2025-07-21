Patch Notes 1.3.1
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue that cause Wand Caps to disappear when switching between Enchantress menus while player inventory was full.
Fixed an exploit that allowed chest quests to be completed by opening and closing the same chest repeatedly.
Fixed a bug that allowed players to clip through walls in the nature biome after miniboss fights.
Fixed a rare bug that prevented the slime boss from entering it's death state when defeated.
Fixed a recurring bug that would prevent Lady Tangle from entering her death state on some occasions.
Developer Note: I appreciate everyone's continued support of the game. Updates will be slowing down for now, but critical bugs will continue to be addressed as they arise!
