⚖️ Balance:

Slightly increased boss difficulty in normal and hard.



🐞 Bug fixes:

Fixed some overdrive modules being available just after loading a saved game.

Fixed a bug that allowed more than the maximum number of supplies to be sold in stores.

Fixed a bug preventing the secret achievement from being unlocked.

Fixed a bug preventing the Assailant ship from being unlocked.

Fixed stored augments using technical name instead of localized name

Fixed a bug that prevented auto-healing from working during travel if enemy bodies were on board the ship.