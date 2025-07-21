 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19304410 Edited 21 July 2025 – 19:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
⚖️ Balance:
Slightly increased boss difficulty in normal and hard.

🐞 Bug fixes:
Fixed some overdrive modules being available just after loading a saved game.
Fixed a bug that allowed more than the maximum number of supplies to be sold in stores.
Fixed a bug preventing the secret achievement from being unlocked.
Fixed a bug preventing the Assailant ship from being unlocked.
Fixed stored augments using technical name instead of localized name
Fixed a bug that prevented auto-healing from working during travel if enemy bodies were on board the ship.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2096861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link