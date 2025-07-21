⚖️ Balance:
Slightly increased boss difficulty in normal and hard.
🐞 Bug fixes:
Fixed some overdrive modules being available just after loading a saved game.
Fixed a bug that allowed more than the maximum number of supplies to be sold in stores.
Fixed a bug preventing the secret achievement from being unlocked.
Fixed a bug preventing the Assailant ship from being unlocked.
Fixed stored augments using technical name instead of localized name
Fixed a bug that prevented auto-healing from working during travel if enemy bodies were on board the ship.
