Alright! This should be the final patch for version 1. We will be slowing down the daily-ish updates and work on (free) future content updates, but are dropping a few improvements and a new cursed relic before putting our head down for the new content.

Improvements

Players on Normal mode were typically ending their playthroughs at a lower level compared to Veteran/Madman players due to lower enemy density, so this is an attempt to level the playing field without a difficulty-based experience modifier to keep our battle formulas the same for all players.

Exp Rubberbanding has been tightened. If a unit is lower level than their target and they deal the finishing blow, they will get a little bit more exp. This has no effect on chip exp or KOs when a unit was higher level than their target.

Chapter 28 has been slightly adjusted on Normal mode- no changes on Veteran or higher.

New Cursed Relic - Wizard Roach - Available in Ch20's Cursed Shop.

Fixes

Fixed issue where two of Sharif's Level Up Quotes and Voice Lines were inversed.

Thanks again for playing and sharing your experience!