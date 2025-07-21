We are introducing a brand-new Story Reading Screen feature that will make the game experience more complete. Previously scattered throughout puzzles, story elements will now become a more coherent experience.
The Stories screen is a simplified way to engage with the game's ever enriching lore and narratives, allowing players to revisit stories and read key plot points whenever they want.
The Stories Screen interface features a chronological progression of the series and will be enriched with the stories you acquire.
Note: The serie about cats will still make no sense.
We hope this feature will foster a greater appreciation for the narrative efforts put into the game, encouraging players to delve deeper and connect more profoundly with its mysteries.
Enjoy the new feature.
