21 July 2025 Build 19304320 Edited 21 July 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

(July 21th 2025)

There were a few bugs that snuck in the last update. This quick fix addresses all the ones that were reported.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Balance : Tulpas in the reserve now get 25% of the experience even if they were not summoned.

  • Balance : Tulpas regenerate 2% of their max mana every turn.

  • Balance : Everytime you fail a catch, the catch chance increases by a small amount (Up to 33%).

  • UI : You can now check the tooltip of monsters in the formation screen.

  • World : Beds are now useable in the dream world and will simply wake you up.

  • World : CDs now give a popup telling you the name of the CD you just collected.

  • World : After some feedback, I removed the green light from the blue room (This sentence makes sense in context).

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed : Some skills were not checking the correct values when deciding if you could afford them. Sting in particular allowed you to kill yourself by using it.

  • Fixed : Tooltips in the breeding menu would show all stats as 0 if the tulpa had the passive Hivemind.

  • Fixed : The chef's uniform did not render and in some cases made you a floating head.

