(July 21th 2025)

There were a few bugs that snuck in the last update. This quick fix addresses all the ones that were reported.

Balance : Tulpas in the reserve now get 25% of the experience even if they were not summoned.

Balance : Tulpas regenerate 2% of their max mana every turn.

Balance : Everytime you fail a catch, the catch chance increases by a small amount (Up to 33%).

UI : You can now check the tooltip of monsters in the formation screen.

World : Beds are now useable in the dream world and will simply wake you up.

World : CDs now give a popup telling you the name of the CD you just collected.