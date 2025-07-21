(July 21th 2025)
There were a few bugs that snuck in the last update. This quick fix addresses all the ones that were reported.
IMPROVEMENTS
Balance : Tulpas in the reserve now get 25% of the experience even if they were not summoned.
Balance : Tulpas regenerate 2% of their max mana every turn.
Balance : Everytime you fail a catch, the catch chance increases by a small amount (Up to 33%).
UI : You can now check the tooltip of monsters in the formation screen.
World : Beds are now useable in the dream world and will simply wake you up.
World : CDs now give a popup telling you the name of the CD you just collected.
World : After some feedback, I removed the green light from the blue room (This sentence makes sense in context).
BUG FIXES
Fixed : Some skills were not checking the correct values when deciding if you could afford them. Sting in particular allowed you to kill yourself by using it.
Fixed : Tooltips in the breeding menu would show all stats as 0 if the tulpa had the passive Hivemind.
Fixed : The chef's uniform did not render and in some cases made you a floating head.
