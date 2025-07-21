It's a hot one out there. And in here too - our oven PC has been on non-stop for the past two months getting this update ready. And it's a spicy one:

Show your skill in Challenge Mode



Standard offerings starting to feel stale? Introducing Challenge Mode! The clock is ticking down, and you have a never-ending stream of randomized special orders to fill with all kinds of strange effects. From shrinking your ball down to encasing it in jelly, each changes how you need to approach every stage. The longer you go, the more Dough you earn and the more coins get added to the stage, but the less time is restored and the more effects get piled on at once. How long can you hang on?

We've got three packs hot and ready for everyone to try. You'll have to clear the base stages Vanilla first before you can give the spicier versions a shot, though - either clear them through the normal gameplay menu, or you can just click on the button to jump to a quick select.



Keep in mind that these flavors are a little experimental, and the kitchen is still in the process of tweaking them. The randomness and sheer number of combinations means you might hit certain setups that are significantly more difficult than others out of the blue, so if you get frustrated with potentially unwinnable situations or external factors ruining your run, this mode might not be for you.



Cosmetics get an Overhaul

Speaking of Dough, the cosmetics shop has been revamped. The number of items available has been doubled, and we now have this cool gumball machine thing to hand them out because I was definitely not having a really hard time figuring out what to price each individual item. All 3 modes also give out Dough, with big bonuses for getting new hearts, so play what you want and the cash will just roll in.



Don't worry - any existing cosmetics you bought before carry over, and you'll get some Dough for all of the Hearts that you've earned before this update, even if you've already spent them.

Other Changes

Fixed an issue with the game hanging when trying to start without a save file on certain machines

Oh yeah, it was like the 4th of July or something. Have 5 new levels and a Hamburger.

More Menu tweaks. You'll be getting more next update too. And the next one. And the next one.

And that's it. As usual, please let us know if you've got any bugs that need squashing. See you sometime next month.