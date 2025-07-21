 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19304195
Update notes via Steam Community
QoL:
  • Apotheosis Emblem is now used by double clicking it in your inventory, rather than dragging it to the Sacrifice Panel. This means Apotheosis Emblems can now be sacrificed to upgrade other accessories.
  • Traveling to a location will now unlock the entry for the monster at that location in the Bestiary without having to defeat the monster.
  • Added a panel to the Fertilizer upgrade screen in the Garden allowing multiple upgrades to be completed at once.
  • The Supplicant's Band now shows the base cost reduction in crafting.


Fixes:
  • The Rock Troll's Reform ability now has its heal value properly formatted.

