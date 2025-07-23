 Skip to content
23 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

🧹 It's Time. Let's Suck.

One Man’s Trash is now officially released on Steam!
Grab your vacuum. The junkyard is yours.

💡 What Is This Game?

A true story meets a fever dream:
You’re a washed-up crypto bro who just blew his last cash on a sketchy junkyard.
Why? To dig for a lost hard drive containing 8,000 PitCoin. That’s over $100 million.

Armed with a janky vacuum, your only choice is down.

🌀 Suck. Sell. Upgrade. Go Deeper.

📺 Find cursed items, pop culture relics, and tons of trash.
💎 Unlock vacuum skins, earn achievements, and master the pit.
👁️‍🗨️ Something is lurking deep below. You’ve been warned.

🛠 What's in the Launch Version?

Here’s just some of what’s waiting for you:

  • 💻 Full upgrade system (vacuum power, size, rope length, inventory, tools)

  • 🗑 60+ collectible items across 3 tiers: Trash, Rare, and Secret Locations

  • 🎰 Three in-game websites: Junkbay, Junkazon, Junkasino

  • 🧭 Discover hidden locations

  • 🎮 Controller support + customizable keyboard mapping

  • 📦 Trophy pedestals and achievement tracking

  • 🧟‍♂ Enemies and hazards deeper down (don’t ask)

  • 🧹 Vacuum skins to unlock

  • 🎯 One ultimate goal: Find the drive.
    (If it even exists…)

🗣 We Want to See Your Trash

Please share your:

🤯 Best vacuum builds
😂 Funniest screenshots
🐛 Bug reports (yes please)
😱 Ridiculous pit escapes
💀 Horrible deaths by falling or… other things

Tag us on socials or join the community:
👉 Join the Discord – share finds, bugs, screenshots, memes, and your wildest holes.

🧡 Thank You

This game was built entirely solo over months of vacuum-induced madness.
Huge thanks to everyone who played the demo, gave feedback, wishlisted, or shared it online.

You made this possible.
Let’s dig.

Jony Pazu
Solo Dev, Vacuum Enthusiast

