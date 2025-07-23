🧹 It's Time. Let's Suck.
One Man’s Trash is now officially released on Steam!
Grab your vacuum. The junkyard is yours.
💡 What Is This Game?
A true story meets a fever dream:
You’re a washed-up crypto bro who just blew his last cash on a sketchy junkyard.
Why? To dig for a lost hard drive containing 8,000 PitCoin. That’s over $100 million.
Armed with a janky vacuum, your only choice is down.
🌀 Suck. Sell. Upgrade. Go Deeper.
📺 Find cursed items, pop culture relics, and tons of trash.
💎 Unlock vacuum skins, earn achievements, and master the pit.
👁️🗨️ Something is lurking deep below. You’ve been warned.
🛠 What's in the Launch Version?
Here’s just some of what’s waiting for you:
💻 Full upgrade system (vacuum power, size, rope length, inventory, tools)
🗑 60+ collectible items across 3 tiers: Trash, Rare, and Secret Locations
🎰 Three in-game websites: Junkbay, Junkazon, Junkasino
🧭 Discover hidden locations
🎮 Controller support + customizable keyboard mapping
📦 Trophy pedestals and achievement tracking
🧟♂ Enemies and hazards deeper down (don’t ask)
🧹 Vacuum skins to unlock
🎯 One ultimate goal: Find the drive.
(If it even exists…)
🗣 We Want to See Your Trash
Please share your:
🤯 Best vacuum builds
😂 Funniest screenshots
🐛 Bug reports (yes please)
😱 Ridiculous pit escapes
💀 Horrible deaths by falling or… other things
Tag us on socials or join the community:
👉 Join the Discord – share finds, bugs, screenshots, memes, and your wildest holes.
🧡 Thank You
This game was built entirely solo over months of vacuum-induced madness.
Huge thanks to everyone who played the demo, gave feedback, wishlisted, or shared it online.
You made this possible.
Let’s dig.
Jony Pazu
Solo Dev, Vacuum Enthusiast