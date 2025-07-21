Hi everyone, in this patch we have focus on improve the player progression experience and fixed some issues
Improvements:
- Improved starter decks (affects only new registered players since now)
Changes:
- Multiplayer Standard is now available from level 5 (instead of 7)
- Multiplayer League is now available from level 10 (instead of 13)
- Singleplayer Standard Normal difficulty is now available from level 3 (instead of 5)
- Singleplayer Standard Hard difficulty is now available from level 7 (instead of 10)
- Singleplayer Standard Champion difficulty is now available from level 12 (instead of 20)
- Quest are now available from level 5(instead of 7)
- Now you can gain experience also on Singleplayer Relaxed mode (but reduced at 50% than normal)
- Now you can get rewards also on Multiplayer Private mode (but reduced at 35% than normal)
Fixes:
- Fixed no experience gained from lost non-fixed rewards matches (except for surrendering or disconnecting situations)
- Fixed Singleplayer Ranked leaderboard not show correctly
- Fixed Multiplayer League Leaderboard not show correctly
- Fixed minor UI issues
Changed files in this update