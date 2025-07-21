 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19304171 Edited 21 July 2025 – 19:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone, in this patch we have focus on improve the player progression experience and fixed some issues

Improvements:


  • Improved starter decks (affects only new registered players since now)


Changes:


  • Multiplayer Standard is now available from level 5 (instead of 7)
  • Multiplayer League is now available from level 10 (instead of 13)
  • Singleplayer Standard Normal difficulty is now available from level 3 (instead of 5)
  • Singleplayer Standard Hard difficulty is now available from level 7 (instead of 10)
  • Singleplayer Standard Champion difficulty is now available from level 12 (instead of 20)
  • Quest are now available from level 5(instead of 7)
  • Now you can gain experience also on Singleplayer Relaxed mode (but reduced at 50% than normal)
  • Now you can get rewards also on Multiplayer Private mode (but reduced at 35% than normal)


Fixes:


  • Fixed no experience gained from lost non-fixed rewards matches (except for surrendering or disconnecting situations)
  • Fixed Singleplayer Ranked leaderboard not show correctly
  • Fixed Multiplayer League Leaderboard not show correctly
  • Fixed minor UI issues

