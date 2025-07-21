This is the biggest update yet, and im happy its finally done!



NEW Multiplayer! Invite or Join friends from the Steam Overlay (You'll have to be in the main menu to join others)

NEW Map Expansion! Discover the City, find all new Chests and secrets. (Still work in progress, city will have a huge update before the full v0.2 release)

NEW Gecko Delivery! Get Orders on your "Delivery App", and sell geckos around the map for better prices.

NEW Gecko Breeding! Gender your geckos at the vet, and breed them for a chance to get a baby gecko.

NEW Corruption Dropper, 10 new Geckos! Unlocked at level 100.

NEW Prehistoric Dropper, 14 new Geckos! Unlockable through donating all shells and artifacts to the museum.

NEW Tank Decoration is back! Press "F" while looking at any Tank to decorate it.

NEW Dynamic Weather! (Not synced with your local time anymore)